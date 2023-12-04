GREEN BAY, Wis. — When it came down to the Kansas City Chiefs’ final possession against the Green Bay Packers, the referees took center stage over KC’s failure to win the game.

The Chiefs’ defense held the Packers to a field goal and Kansas City received the ball with a 27-19 deficit and 1:09 to go in the game.

A Green Bay offside on the kickoff helped the team get to the 30-yard line after returner Richie James fair caught the kickoff.

The first play was a dropped pass by running back Isiah Pacheco who wouldn’t finish the game. More on that as we go.

On the second play, Mahomes scrambled to his right and was hit by Packers safety and Missouri Western alum Jonathan Owens just before he stepped out of bounds. Mahomes was giving himself up by running out of bounds but Owens’ hit was shoulder to shoulder and he hit Mahomes, who braced for the hit, inbounds.

Mahomes would’ve gotten the first down on 2nd and 10 from GB’s 30 but Owens was called for unnecessary roughness gifting the Chiefs 15 yards and automatic first down.

According to the pool report with referee Brad Allen, ‘the covering official believed the defender made late and unnecessary contact on the quarterback.’

On the next play from Green Bay’s 45 with 57 seconds left, rookie receiver Rashee Rice double-caught a pass in the flats and ran upfield for 10 yards. As he was being wrapped up by Green Bay defenders, the ball was stripped loose by GB linebacker Quay Walker.

GB cornerback and Washburn alum Corey Ballentine recovered the fumble and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown. Rice was ruled down by contact.

During the fumble return, Pacheco was blocked and thrown to to ground by GB corner Keisean Nixon. Pacheco was being shoved by Nixon as he fought his way up from the cold Lambeau Field grass.

Once Pacheco got to his feet, he threw a left-handed punch which was called for a personal foul penalty that disqualified him from the game and set the Chiefs back to the 50 since Rice was ruled down at the GB 34.

“You gotta be more composed than that. Even though [Nixon] shoved his head into the dirt you know,” head coach Andy Reid said.

It was a stain on a productive night from Pacheco who garnered 123 total yards and a TD on 21 total touches.

“I love the fire from Pop man. That gets us going as offense,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, got a flag in this situation. But I mean, we were already in a bad situation. I never want to take the passion away from a guy. He’ll learn from it. I’m sure he won’t make that mistake again. But that’s the stuff that we need on this team in order to have the success that we want to have.”

The next play with 49 seconds left saw the most controversial call, or no call, of the game.

Heavily scrutinized receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling ran a post route and Mahomes took the deep shot to the man in single coverage. As pictured in the cover photo of this piece, GB corner Carrington Valentine jumped on MVS’s back to knock the ball down in a clear case of defensive pass interference.

No flag was called.

“It is what it is man,” Mahomes said after the game. He finished the game with 210 yards a touchdown and an interception.

“Obviously, [Valentine] was probably a little early but at the end of the day, they’re letting guys play. I’m kind of about that. I’d rather you let the guys play, let the guys win it on the field. It’s a hard job man. We’re in that situation, I can’t be wanting a flag, I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates.”

According to the pool report, Allen said he wasn’t aware that catchability was involved in the discussion of the call.

“The covering officials were in good position and ruled that there was no material restriction that rose to the level of defensive pass interference.”

A few plays got the Chiefs down to the 33-yard line with no timeouts but they failed to move the ball from there on several plays.

On the final play of the game, Mahomes heaved a Hail Mary to the endzone where it fell incomplete. NBC commentators Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth repeatedly reviewed the play because GB linebacker De’Vondre Campbell pushed tight end Travis Kelce on the Hail Mary play without attempting to fight for the ball.

NBC rules analyst and former NFL ref Terry McAulay said if the play wasn’t a Hail Mary, it would be an easy DPI call.

It’s not the only missed call either throughout the night.

On a Green Bay 4th and 1 conversion that led to a 21-12 lead, QB Jordan Love lofted a pass to WR Romeo Doubs for a 33-yard gain. Before Love got the pass off, left tackle Rasheed Walker had his hands in the facemask of Chiefs DE Mike Danna.

The Chiefs also did not have an opposing team be penalized in six quarters (since the Philadelphia Eagles game) until the Packers were called for offside and illegal substitution in the third quarter.

KC ended the night with five penalties costing them 50 yards while GB had seven penalties cost them 63 yards.

While the final drive descended into disarray, the Chiefs had ample opportunities to win the game and could not overcome their own mistakes.

Sacks and penalties in the red zone held them to six points in the first half, the second game this season the Chiefs have been held without a first half touchdown.

When the Chiefs brought the game close and received the ball at 21-19 with six minutes to go, they gave the ball right back with a three and out. The defense held the Packers to a field goal but Mahomes threw it over receiver Skyy Moore’s head who was running a slot fade and led to a Nixon interception.

“I probably should have tried to back shoulder Skyy,’ Mahomes said. “It’s just that’s a mistake on my part that you can’t make in that situation.”

Mahomes made a check to Moore to change the play since the defense was in man coverage. Nixon saw the signal when watching film and knew the play was coming.

“We were watching mannerism tape earlier in the week and [Mahomes] tapped his knee and they put two off the ball and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen this before.’ I knew he was gonna run it and he ran it,” he said after the game.

The Chiefs also gave up the most points that they have given up all season with 27 from Green Bay. In a standard Mahomes year in the past, the offense could easily live with that.

But this year’s version of the Chiefs has trudged their way to wins on offense while being held together by the defense.

This loss drops the Chiefs to 8-4 and they have a chance to right the ship when the struggling Buffalo Bills come to town on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes and the team feel like they aren’t far off from being where they need- to be even though the eye test says otherwise.

“You gotta get off the field on defense, you gotta stay on the field on offense and not shoot ourselves,” Reid said.

“That’s my responsibility. We’ve got to be better prepared to take care of that stuff right there. You do that and then you can win a game, but in this league, there’s too much parity, and you come out and they’re well coached. They got good players, you come out and self-destruct like that in certain areas, and then you have a problem,” Reid said.

“You make too many mistakes and against a good football team, you lose,” Mahomes said.

“Obviously, we’re not where we wanna be yet but it feels like we’re close. We’re playing a lot of good football teams really well, winning some of those games losing some of those games. So we’re kind of in the ‘Go Zone’ now where we gotta try to get it going through the stretch. And all we can do is learn from this game and be focused on another challenge this next week.”