Death of 4-year-old under investigation in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office are investigating a four-year-old girl’s death Tuesday afternoon.

At around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the 300 block of South Masche St. in Silver Lake on a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they determined the child was dead.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office are investigating the death and are looking for a medical cause related to the child’s death.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available.

