Child dies after being left in car at grocery store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KSNT) – A child died in a Tennessee grocery store parking lot after being left in the car Friday afternoon.

The child had reportedly been in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time, and resuscitation efforts were made. Officials confirmed that the child had died.

The medical examiner arrived before 4:00 p.m. and put a tarp over the vehicle in question. The majority of the parking lot was blocked off by authorities.

This child’s death brings the number of children who have died from being left in a car to 31 this year.

To find safety tips, statistics and what to do if you see a child left in a hot car, click here.