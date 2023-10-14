TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of NE Grattan Street. Once arrived, officers found a child who was suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

According to a spokeswoman with the city, the child later died at a local hospital from sustained injuries.

The child’s identity has yet to be released until next of kin is made. Anyone with information is urged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

