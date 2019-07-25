Children left in car, crash it into Missouri store

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – A store employee was injured in Missouri when a pick-up truck crashed into a Dollar Tree.

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in St. Joseph, Missouri while the driver of the vehicle was inside shopping.

She had left her nine and five-year-old children unattended in the truck while it was running.

Police said the accident happened when one child got out of the backseat.

“Left two children unattended and one of the children got in the front seat and knocked it into gear,” said Patrick Zeamer, of the St. Joseph Police. “The children have some scrapes and stuff on them.”

The employee was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

Co-workers are cleaning bp the mess, but are not sure how long it will be until the store reopens.

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating why the mother left the two kids in the car.