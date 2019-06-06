Chris Brown's Felony Battery Case Back In Court

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - R&B singer Chris Brown's felony battery case was back in Hillsborough County court on Thursday. Brown was not in court, his attorney was. The singer is accused of sucker punching a photographer at a Tampa night club in 2017.

The world-renowned singer was arrested last year on battery charges from the confrontation that happened back in 2017.

Tampa police say the Grammy winner punched a photographer while at a paid event at club Aja in Channelside.

That photographer tells News Channel 8 he was hit so hard, he hit a wall and busted his lip. He plans to sue.

It took months for the state attorney's office to build a case and formally charge Brown.

Brown's attorney told us that Brown is being wrongfully accused in the case. The next disposition hearing is July 15th at 8:30 a.m.