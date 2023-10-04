TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Jessica Lehnherr with the United Way of Kaw Valley joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the Christmas Bureau program opening up soon!

Those who qualify for the Christmas Bureau will be able to receive gifts and a holiday meal during the Christmas season. To see if you qualify, click here.

In order to be selected for the Christmas Bureau, you must apply on one of the four intake dates they have listed on its website. Click here to see those dates.

People wanting to participate must bring his/or her Photo ID, proof of income for the entire household and everyone within your household’s social security card. People must live in Shawnee County to be eligible.