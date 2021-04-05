Churches celebrate Easter in-person after year of challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Churches across Kansas celebrated Easter weekend in-person after a year filled with challenges on how to meet. For part of the year, many churches were only online, virtual services.

Covenant Baptist Church in Topeka celebrated the holiday in a unique way. They gathered for a sunset church service and enjoyed watching a firework display shortly after.

Crowds came together for worship, family gatherings and more. People said it feels good to finally be back around others in the community.

“People have been lonely and isolated so to get out you can obviously see and sense that people are excited to be together so it has really been good,” Casey Ingold, the lead pastor at Covenant Baptist Church said.

The firework display represented light after a year of darkness. With moments like the Easter service, people are finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.