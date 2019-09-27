Cider Days Fall Festival kicks off Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fall has officially begun and a Topeka tradition is back this weekend to bring in the season. This 38th Annual Cider Days Fall Festival kicks off at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday.

Cider Days features hundreds of booths filled with craft and vintage vendors. There will be food, live entertainment, hands-on activities, demonstrations and so much more.

This year’s Cider Days features the first ever Apple Pie Bake Off. Click here for rules and registration.

The Cider Days Fall Festival will be 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday inside Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Click here for more information.