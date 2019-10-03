Citizen’s Advisory Council works to help connect neighbors with Topeka resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group in Topeka are working to connect their neighbors with city leaders.

The Citizen’s Advisory Council met on Wednesday night for their monthly meeting. The neighborhood representatives are a sort of go-between for Topekans and city leaders.

The chair of the council James Prout said they’re focused on being more active in their neighborhoods and helping people make use of city resources.

“We can help connect people with services, whether it be non-profits or police services, different city programs. So that they have the knowledge and ability to use programs that they need,” Prout said.

The council also helps organize events in the community, like the recent free zoo day.