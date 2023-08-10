TOPEKA (KSNT)- At 27 News, we work to be your Local Election Headquarters, interviewing every candidate for City Council prior to the general Nov. 7 election.

Chris Phelps, a born and raised Topekan, is running for the Topeka City Council District 8 seat. He said that his experience lies in his relationship with the people in the community he seeks to serve.

“I’ve been out in the public and figuring out exactly what citizens are needing,” Phelps said.

In addition, he spoke about some issues he believes District 8 is facing at this time. On his website, he mentioned wanting to see safer and stronger neighborhoods, responsible city budgets and infrastructure issues repaired.

As far as things that are going well for District 8, Phelps emphasized it is a great place to live.

“District 8 is a great place to be at,” he said. “We do have great businesses coming in and we have clean and safe neighborhoods in District 8, specifically.”

He finished off the interview by speaking directly to voters.

“I would encourage people to get out and vote, and vote for the safety of our streets for our kids and families,” he finished.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

To take a look at Phelps’ website, click here.