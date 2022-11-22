TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike.

Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave.

This project is estimated to cost around $20 million.

At their last meeting, Topeka City Council approved paying $125,000 to the Kansas Turnpike Authority to help fund the study.

This would be one of two interchanges proposed for the Topeka area.

The Shawnee County Commissioners are working with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to add an interchange to the turnpike near Auburn.

“We are, have engaged in conversations with an exit at, near 29th and California, so there are two exits I think being discussed right now with the Kansas Turnpike Authority,” said Stephen Wade, Topeka City Manager.

City Manager Wade says they are still in the early stages of this project and will have more information in February.