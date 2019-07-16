City of Manhattan selects new flag design

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Voting ended on the new City of Manhattan flag last week and the design was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Voters chose the “Little Apple on the Prarie” design, just one out of 120 designs submitted. Artists of all ages and locations submitted designs, and the City reported that over 3,000 ballots were cast to decide on the new flag.

Congratulations to Kim Medvid whose design “Little Apple on the Prairie” was selected as the City of Manhattan flag… Posted by City of Manhattan, Kansas – Municipal Government on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

“This has been a good process that generated a lot of community interest,” said Assistant City Manager, Dennis Marstall. “It’s clear that people embrace the ‘Little Apple’ nickname and want to celebrate the City’s location in the Flint Hills.”

The City Commission will consider adopting the flag at their meeting on August 20, where if adopted, the new flag will pair with the current city logo and be used as a symbol of the City.