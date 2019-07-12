City of Topeka dubbed ‘pet-friendly city’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka proved just how much it loves its four-legged residents after receiving the “better city for pets” certification Thursday.

The City was awarded this certification due to its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community and fostering the well-being of all citizens and pet companions.

“This is a positive reflection about how much we care about our citizens,” said Mayor, Michelle De La Isla. “We know that pets are our ‘fur-children’ and one of the things each pet parent wants to ensure is that their pet is accepted and included in our community. Topeka is a great place for families to keep themselves and their pets healthy and happy.”

The award is based on 12 traits in four categories that include businesses, parks, shelters, and homes.

Only 25 cities around the country were given this award. To view the full list, click here.