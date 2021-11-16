City of Topeka updates winter weather plan of action

TOPEKA (KSNT) — City of Topeka officials are working hard to make sure they are prepared for winter weather conditions. They just updated their snow and ice removal plan and presented in to City Council members.

The new anti-ice plan is going to use more liquids than solids. This means the chemicals used to get rid of the ice is a little different and distributed in a different form. City officials said they will track the weather five days in advance so they know exactly what is coming towards Topeka and what to expect. Once the snow hits, the snow removal process begins. The city roads are split up into 14 different zones with two drivers per zone.

“When we are in a full snow event, we run two twelve-hour shifts,” Tony Trower, Topeka city street operations manager, said. “From seven in the morning until seven at night and then seven at night until seven in the morning. We will run that consistently until the streets are back to normal conditions.”

Any street that gets treated by crews in Topeka will be shown on an interactive map. City officials ask that people remain patient while they clear the roads and trust the plan of action.