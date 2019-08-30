City planning committee looking to community for bikeway suggestions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City planning committee is updating the community’s Bikeways Master Plan from 2012 and held a public outreach Thursday evening to get suggestions for updates.

There is money set aside for the bike paths in Topeka and the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization is asking for the public’s feedback on how the already existing trails are serving the community and which changes should be prioritized moving forward.

To do this, they hosted a public outreach and are offering a survey online to reach more people.

Leaders on the committee said the goal is to find out how they can make biking an activity for everyone in Topeka.

“We want to hear from all sorts of people whether or not they bike currently, we would like to hear what would get them out on a bike,” Tammy Sufi, Senior Planner said.

Those who weren’t able to make it to the meeting tonight can share their thoughts online by clicking here.