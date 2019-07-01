Claire and Lola’s law goes in effect Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 28 into law at the end of May, and it went into effect Monday afternoon.

The law, better known as ‘Claire and Lola’s Law‘ provides defense against prosecution for possessing or using CBD oils with low levels of THC to treat certain medical conditions. It also stops state agencies from beginning child removal proceedings based on a parents’ possession of or use of cannabidiol treatment.

The law is named after two sisters who both suffered from microcephaly, which claimed the life of the older sister, Claire Hartley, in December.

This law will make families like Claire and Lola’s able to treat their children’s conditions using CBD oils.