Class teaches students about law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local students are getting a feel for what it takes to be a police officer.

High school juniors and seniors are exploring a law enforcement career as part of a new pathway at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.

“They’re getting to learn about various jobs available in the criminal justice arena (and) the different responsibilities involved,” said Brandon Gogian, Topeka Police’s Youth Education Officer, who teaches the course.

Gogian teaches courses in criminal justice and forensics at TCALC. It is part of a partnership between Topeka Police and Topeka Public Schools.

The students learn about crime scenes, investigations and the criminal justice system as a whole. Gogian said the class also goes beyond the nuts-and-bolts.

“We have a lot of honest and real conversations in the class, they’ve got a police officer at their disposal,” Gogian said.

Gogian said he also wants students to learn soft skills too so they do presentations, interviews and resume building.