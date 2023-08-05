CLAY CENTER, KS. (KSNT) – The Clay Center Police Department is asking for the communities help in an aggravated burglary and attempted robbery case.

On Friday, August 4, 2023, the Clay Center Police Department received a report of these two incidents in the 700 block of Liberty Street in Clay Center, KS.

Upon arrival, two suspects fled on foot eastbound. They are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20 and somewhere between 5’8″ and 5’10”. In a press release from the Clay Center Police Department, one of the suspects was wearing an orange hoodie, camouflaged pants and one white, one black shoe. The other was reported wearing a white or gray zip-up jacket, blue jeans with holes in them and black shoes.

If anyone has any knowledge of their whereabouts, it’s asked that you notify the Clay County Police Department at 785-632-2121.