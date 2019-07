TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The contest that decided the names of the two bear cubs at the Clay Center Zoo ended Friday.

The Clay Center Zoo had a contest to pick out the names for the two sister cubs and ended with the names Honey and Coco.

Now the people who came up with the names get to have a meet and greet with the bears themselves.

To visit the bears head over to the Clay Center Zoo, it’s free for all visitors.