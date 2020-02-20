Clearing, cold and breezy before warmer temperatures arrive for Friday and Saturday

The past two days have been very chilly. Patchy snow showers drifted into the region yesterday afternoon, and we even had brief periods of light snow last night with most getting a dusting to half inch.

Clearing will take place with slightly colder numbers today. Much of Thursday looks mostly sunny as high pressure tries to build. Sunshine will be more abundant through Friday with warmer temperatures tomorrow.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 31-35

Wind: N/NE 10-20

Wind Chills: 15-25

Saturday looks dry and mainly sunny right now with 50s but expect stronger wind and increasing late afternoon cloudiness. The chance for a few showers creeps into the forecast Saturday night. Occasional rain seems likely Sunday. That probability of precipitation has increased dramatically over the past 2-3 days.

Just as that rain chance goes east by midday Monday, we may get another round through the middle of next week to keep it gloomy. The next system may have cold enough air to create some patchy light mix Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bundle up today, but late week sunshine should uplifts your spirits…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com