Clearing later today with chilly breezes, but we must monitor the ice threat for early Friday

Late Thursday night into Friday may be icy with possible snow, sleet and freezing rain

Partial clearing hit before clouds returned during the afternoon. Light rain showers tried to form early last night. Patchy fog and drizzle developed after that…especially in the east and south were low level moisture from snowmelt is more prevalent.

We begin with some fog and drizzle, but there should be more sunshine today. Temperatures will be lower as a cold front blows across northeast Kansas. Wind will start picking up, and wind chills will be more noticeable through tomorrow.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 38-43

Wind: N/NW 15-25

Wind Chills: 25-32

Thursday will be colder and clouds should increase. Breezes will be a little higher as well. Some snow mix may develop after midnight so there may be some ice concerns for some early Friday. The probability of rain looks fairly high after midday Friday and some periods of rain may be heavier from time to time.

Arctic air the region Friday night into Saturday. It will turn much colder with sunny to partly cloudy conditions Saturday to Monday. We may see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s over the weekend. The bitter airmass will build and linger through early next week.

We should have a good amount of sunshine this afternoon, but it will be brisk…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



