What We’re Tracking

Clearing out overnight

More sunshine Monday

Dry and near normal for the week

An area of cloud cover will move steadily southeast through the first part of the night. Light south wind and a clearing sky can be expected for much of the night as temperatures fall back into the middle 20s for a chilly start to the day on Monday.

We’ll warm up slightly by Monday with a return to some south breezes. Highs climb to the lower to middle 50s. That’s a brief warming as another cold front arrives in the early part of the week dropping us back to more seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

The next several days look to be quiet and dry as high pressure become our dominant pattern. A system to the southwest on Wednesday will give us lots of cloud cover, but only a slight chance for showers for western counties. After that, rain chances are not looking very good through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller