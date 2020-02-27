Clouds drift across today ahead of much warmer air for Friday and the weekend

The storm system that gave our west/southwest areas some mix and snow Tuesday also generated some strong wind Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Gusty wind stayed before slowly easing through the afternoon. Temperatures only reached the 37-41 range, and it felt even colder.

We have sun as Thursday begins, but a batch of clouds in the Upper Rockies will drift our way. Wind should be from the west for much of the day. There may be just a few showers this afternoon in the Flint Hills area.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 46-50

Wind: W/NW 10-20

Expect a mild and breezy Friday with more comfortable air. It should be mainly sunny across northeast Kansas as we prep for a much warmer pattern over the weekend.

Saturday looks pleasant with warmer temps and abundant sunshine. That’s a great way to end February with highs near 60-64. Sunday should be mostly sunny early, but clouds likely increase through the day. Temperatures may go as high as 65-68!

We may see enough moisture and instability around Monday for a small t’storm chance to the far west. Showers become more likely Tuesday, but temperatures shouldn’t dip too much.

Clouds likely increase by midday into early afternoon…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

