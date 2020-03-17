Cloudy and cool today, then much warmer midweek with scattered showers and storms

Several waves of rain and thunder should move through northeast Kansas from late Tuesday to midday Thursday

It’s been very chilly for the past four days with upper 30s and 40s. Clouds and showers have been common. Cooler temperatures prevail for another 24 hours so the chill of the past several days will continue.

Tuesday will still be overcast, but it should be dry except for some random sprinkles. Highs might be about 3-5 degrees higher than yesterday. Breezes may be up slightly.

Showers will develop to the west this evening, and those drops should become numerous overnight and early tomorrow as moisture streams into the region and instability increases.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 50-54

Wind: E/SE 8-16

Expect showers and occasional thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night before that activity shifts east. Temperatures may hit 66-70 with lows in the 50s.

Morning showers can be expected Thursday, with some thunder and warm temps. Some spots may reach the low 70s, but it will turn sharply colder for Friday. Breezes will also become much stronger with the passing frontal boundary.

It should be very pretty Saturday, but it might be cold and frosty early. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. Clouds will gradually increase Sunday, and temperatures still won’t be very comfortable. Showers likely return for Sunday night and Monday we begin the final full week of March.

Cloudy today, then warmer and wet for midweek…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



