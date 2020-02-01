Co-Founder of Bobo’s Drive-in passes away days before 94th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka community is remembering the life and legacy of a popular business owner in town.

Louise Bobo, one of the founders of Bobo’s Drive-In in Topeka, passed away on January 13. She was just days away from her 94th birthday. Louise and her husband Bob moved to Topeka more than 70 years ago to help their family open the vintage diner.

Besides being one of the founders, she spent 40 years working at the 10th Street location as the bookkeeper.

Bobo’s Drive-In quickly became a favorite restaurant for locals and people traveling through Topeka, and the current owner, Richard Marsh, said Louise’s passing has touched the lives of many of their customers who knew her.

“There’s so many emotions that go into the way people feel about Bobo’s in the community and we just look at it as a lot of pride to be able to carry that forward,” Marsh said.

Bobo’s Drive-In was featured on the Food Network’s show, “Diner’s, Drive-ins, and Dives” back in 2007.