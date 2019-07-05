Colby child killed in possible fireworks accident

COLBY, Kan. (KSNT) – A juvenile male was severely injured during a possible fireworks accident, according to the Colby Police Department.

CPD responded to a call of a juvenile that had been severely injured by a possible firework around 7:30 p.m. on July 4.

They began treating his injuries and transported him to the hospital, where he passed away.

Colby Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will update with more information as it is given.