What We’re Tracking

Continued cold for Sunday

Rebounding temperatures

Slight rain chance late week

After several inches of snow dumped on the area Saturday, we will be left with the impacts of a snowpack for the next few days. We clear out and stay cold for Sunday with highs only reaching the middle to upper 30s despite becoming mostly sunny. A northwest breeze at 10-15mph will keep daytime wind chills in the 20s to near 30°.

The cold air lingers into the start of the work week with highs near 40° through at least Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the 10s and lower 20s. Temperatures will be coldest for the central and southern counties until the deeper snow cover melts off as the week goes on.

Mostly sunny weather is expected through the middle of the week. Temperatures look to moderate into the 40s and lower 50s for the last half of the week ahead before our next system arrives. That could bring us rain this time late Thursday and into Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller