Cold wind today, then it warms up to begin the weekend

It became warmer Wednesday. The day started sunny and temperatures warmed nicely. What a great November day! Clouds held off until mid to late afternoon as the front was moving into the region. By sunset, temperatures dropped dramatically and the wind got much stronger.

Overnight we had areas of drizzle and patchy light mix. The sky is clearing from north to south through early morning. Expect lots of sunshine through the day. The gusty wind will try to diminish this afternoon, but temperatures will barely budge.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 36-40

Wind: N/NE 15-25

After getting highs about 30 degrees colder than the previous day, it won’t be as bad Friday. Expect mostly sunny conditions with upper 40s, then it really warms up Saturday.

Sunshine, light breezes and warmer temperatures will be around us Saturday. Numbers should reach the mid 60s in most areas. That sounds great for this late in the season.

Another cold front sweeps across northeast Kansas on Sunday, but we should still reach the mid 50s before turning colder. We get an Arctic Outbreak for much of next week. Veterans Day may have temps that barely get to 32 degrees. Lows through midweek may range from 10-20 degrees. The passage of this stronger front should remain dry so at least we won’t have any travel problems from ice or snow.

Big chill today so bundle up…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

