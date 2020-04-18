College dog mascots get together for Zoom call

(CNN) – The Zoom craze has officially hit the pet population.
Adam Amin a sportscaster for ESPN decided to host a zoom call inviting a bunch of canine college mascots to a video chat and it might be one of the cutest things you’ve ever seen.
The call featured topics such as how tough it’s been during quarantine and relaxation methods.
For any dog lover and fans of college sports… This was a nice break from the more serious interviews taking place about the coronavirus.
Sadly the meeting came to an abrupt halt when a doorbell rang with a food delivery.