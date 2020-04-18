College dog mascots get together for Zoom call

(CNN) – The Zoom craze has officially hit the pet population.

Adam Amin a sportscaster for ESPN decided to host a zoom call inviting a bunch of canine college mascots to a video chat and it might be one of the cutest things you’ve ever seen.

The call featured topics such as how tough it’s been during quarantine and relaxation methods.

I wanted to meet with the v goodest doggos to have an informative discussion about dealing with quarantine… pic.twitter.com/c9WWuQt1Z1 — Adam Amin (@adamamin) April 17, 2020

For any dog lover and fans of college sports… This was a nice break from the more serious interviews taking place about the coronavirus.

Sadly the meeting came to an abrupt halt when a doorbell rang with a food delivery.