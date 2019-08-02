Colorado rescuers locate body of Kansas girl swept away by river

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have located the body of teenager who was missing after being swept away by a river.

The Aspen Daily News reports the 16-year-old girl was taken by the Roaring Fork River while swimming Wednesday.

The girl’s body was located Thursday near the Devil’s Punchbowl, a popular summer recreation spot about nine miles east of Aspen.

The identity of the Kansas resident was withheld pending positive identification.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that a young woman crossing the river was swept downstream by the strong current.

Authorities say emergency responders searched the riverbank until nightfall and resumed the search Thursday morning.

Officials say a limited search was conducted after nightfall using night-vision equipment.