KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Indianapolis Colts have drafted K-State defensive back Julius Brents with the 44th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brents was one of the highest risers in the draft after a standout performance at the NFL Combine.

Brents spent two seasons in Manhattan, finishing with four interceptions and 45 tackles in the 2022 season.

Brents now ends up in Indianapolis.