Commission approves funding for floating playground at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission approved the use of $208,725 for a floating playground at Lake Shawnee’s Adventure Cove.

The 2020 Capital Outlay Fund will supply $150,000 of that money and $58,725 of that money will come from the department’s current operating funds.

The Adventure Cove was once known as “Swim Beach” before its rebranding. It currently boasts kayaks, canoes and paddle boats, with flamingo and swan themes.

But the playground is expected to add swimming back into this area of Lake Shawnee.

The exact features will be determined after Parks and Recreation chooses a company to help design and create the floating playground.

“Each piece that comes across that we may be able to select is very different and unique there may be some that are mountain climbs, a slide, but it also depends on the price tag for each apparatus,” Shawn Osborne with Parks and Recreation said.

They plan to have the playground installed by May 2020.