Commission would examine exertional heatstroke in athletes

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey has introduced legislation to create a commission to study exertional heat strokes in athletes after a player from his district died at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Smith, a Republican, proposed the bill Friday to honor 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth, of Neptune, New Jersey. He died in August 2018 after the first day of practice in Garden City.

The Joplin Globe reports the bill would establish a commission to study exertional heat stroke among student-athletes at educational institutions across the country.

Smith said the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury confirmed 64 exertional heatstroke deaths among football players since 1995.

Bradforth, a 300-pound lineman, collapsed less than an hour after a conditioning session. An autopsy concluded he died of exertional heatstroke.

