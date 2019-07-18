Commissioners meet fair King and Queen

Shawnee County commissioners were introduced to this year’s Shawnee County Fair King and Queen.

The King is Ian Schulz and the Queen is Molly Biggs.

The pair posed for a picture with county commissioners Bill Riphahn, Bob Archer and Kevin Cook. Also pictured is Candis Meerpohl, the 4-H Youth Development agent for Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Fair begins in earnest next Thursday, July 25th through Sunday, July 28th. Along with all kinds of exhibits, there will also be a pickle eating contest, pedal tractor pull and a Mr. and Mrs. Land of OZ pageant. All of these events will be held on Saturday. For more information, you can see the fair website at: http://www.shawneecountyfair.org

