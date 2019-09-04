Community Blood Center sending donated blood to help Hurricane Dorian victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Blood Center in Kansas City is sending units of blood to the east coast, but they need help.

Employees said blood is perishable so they are always in need of back-up supplies.

The American Red Cross said, “As Hurricane Dorian moves north, blood donations are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked with lifesaving blood for patients in need.”

If you would like to go to Kansas City to donate, you can find directions here.

You can also make an appointment to donate at your local Red Cross by clicking here, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.