Community donations pour into Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka rescue mission has hope that they won’t have to close just one day after announcing that they’re having serious financial issues.

Executive Director Barry Feaker is now more optimistic about the likelihood of having to close their doors.

“I think it’s small because of this,” Feaker said. “I think it’s always a possibility. If we did nothing it would close.”

Since the news broke on Monday several donations from people from the community have poured in. Feaker said they’ve gotten around $17,000 in individual donations from the community.

On Tuesday Pastor T.D. Hicks from the Antioch Missionary Baptists Church announced that three Topeka churches are coming together to give $15,000.

“Let’s just not leave out of here today talking about the rescue mission,” Hicks said. “Let’s go back home and take another look and put our money where our mouth is.”

During Tuesday’s news conference Feaker admitted to losing focus of their main mission, taking care of the homeless, by getting involved in other programs.

“One of the things that has suffered has been our homeless issue,” Feaker said. “I will own that responsibility because I have given attention to a number of other issues.”

Now they’re closing both their boutique shop and thrift store and looking at stopping programs that help children and prevent sex trafficking. It’s all to ensure they can keep helping people like Marcus Molinary who came to them addicted to drugs and in trouble. He’s now pulled his life together and works at the very place that helped him.

“I come in here with nothing, and [now] have something to live for,” Molinary said. “The mission showed me a light, they showed me guidance. They showed me that I can have faith and hope.”

It’s also helped people like the Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla’s son.

“My oldest child was here at one point, when he was at his worst, when TPD had to pick him up and find a place to put him because he was not safe to be around the girls, and because of the love he received he is still alive today,” De La Isla said.

The Topeka Rescue Mission is not out of the woods yet and said they’d still love to get more donations. Those that want to donate can do so now by texting TRMgive to 77977, or send donations to PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608.