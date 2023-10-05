TOPEKA (KSNT)- The construction on the seventh St. Jude Dream Home is officially underway.

Drippe Homes broke ground on the 2024 St. Jude dream home Thursday. St. Jude says it has raised four point one million dollars in the past six years, thanks to all the Topeka Dream Home giveaways.

They are looking forward to another partnership with Drippe Homes and Anderson Knight Architects for the seventh Dream Home.

“It’s just an incredible organization and an incredible amount of research and money they put together to help bring down the rates of cancer and to help kids out so we’re excited to be a partner, they chose us, and now we’re on home number seven.” CEO of Drippe Homes, Mike Drippe said.

“We know that a family will enjoy this home, but we also know that the work, and the donations, and the ticket sales that are going into this home will also have a further impact,” Marketing Coordinator for Anderson Knight Architects, Christy Chase said.

This year’s home will be located in the Sherwood Park subdivision. It has three bedrooms, two baths, and a three-car garage.

Tickets to win this home will be available for purchase in April. The giveaway will be in June.