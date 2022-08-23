We’ve been hard at work tracking what little progress has been made at the Connect 55 construction site.

27 news previously reported that Connect 55, near Hummer Sports Park, has been sitting with no work being done; that is, until today.

A small crew of construction workers are at the site making some progress. Construction on Connect 55 started more than a year ago and after months of waiting- things are getting back into motion.

Bill Cochran, Interim City Manager for Topeka, said Calamar Construction took a break due to financial struggles.

“Because the price of products has gone up, they found themselves in a gap in which they needed to get financing,” Bill Cochran, Chief of Staff for the City of Topeka, said.

Members of the City Council received a message yesterday afternoon from Cochran, saying crews were coming back to reinspect the property.

Although it is in her district, Councilwoman Karen Hiller says she isn’t as hands-on with this project as she is with others, members of the community are taking note of this.



“They notice it and keep getting ahold of me and saying, ‘what do you know?’, ‘what do you know?’, what do you know?’ but also reporting to the city and, so people are just pretty vigilant,” Karen Hiller Councilwoman- District 1 said. “They’re worried about it; they want the project to be successful.”

As work is being done on site, Calamar Construction has invited City Officials to see the progress that’s being made.

”Wednesday, there is a walkthrough with city staff and inspectors with the construction site manager,” Cochran said. “And then in a couple of weeks, we plan a hardhat tour for the governing body, so they can get a first-hand look at where that project is at.”

Topeka City Officials say Calamar Construction’s target competition date is July, 2023.