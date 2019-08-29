Construction site scene of Wednesday mishap

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No one was injured when a steel beam accidentally fell at a construction site on the Washburn University campus.

According to Washburn University spokesman Patrick Early, the incident happened approximately 10:30 a.m.Wednesday. Early said a steel beam was being lifted into place when it accidentally fell to the ground.

Early said no one was injured, but the construction company has halted all work with steel beams until it can be determined how the mishap occurred. Early said other construction work continues on the job site located on the southern portion of the WU campus on SW 21st. Crossland Construction Company is handling the project.

Ground was broken for the $20.6-million-dollar facility earlier this summer. The facility will include a 200-meter banked track, as well as a synthetic turf practice field. It’s expected to be completed sometime in early 2020.

