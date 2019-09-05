Construction work to close Gage Blvd. at I-70 ramps for next 6 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to begin work on the ramp and bridge from I-70 eastbound this Friday.

Crews will begin work at 7:00 p.m. on the ramp and bridge from I-70 eastbound to northbound US-75.

Work will take place over the course of six weekends, beginning each Friday at 7:00 p.m. and ending each Morning at 6:00 a.m.

The ramp traffic will be directed through the Gage interchange, making the interchange free-flowing. For crews to keep it going, Gage will be fully closed just south of the on and off-ramps to I-70.

Anyone wanting to access Gage will need to use 6th Street via MacVicar or Fairlawn.

