Continued humid with consistent temps and small rain chances

It’s almost hard to remember how hot and muggy it was on Monday and Tuesday. After some heavy rain periods through midweek, clouds will likely dominate for a bit longer as storm chances continue to decrease.

Yesterday was a little cooler and gloomy. Rain was very spotty. It really looked and felt more like football weather.

Today will likely be mainly cloudy early with a few sprinkles or brief showers north. The sky should become partly cloudy in most areas and easterly breezes may be slightly stronger as well.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 81-84

Wind: E 10-15

It should be partly sunny and occasionally windy this weekend with high temps of 85-89. There may even be a few isolated t’storm chances…mainly late day and overnight.

Looking longer term, a sharply cooler pattern could develop next week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in the Monday to Wednesday period and temps may only reach the mid 70s on Thursday to Saturday. That would feel much cooler heading into Labor Day weekend. Temperatures may be close to 80 degrees for the holiday itself.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend….

