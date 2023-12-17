What We’re Tracking

Cooler air for Monday

Warming back up for the majority of the week

Rain chance late week

Behind a cold front, the breezes will continue overnight and into Monday. We will stay mostly clear with northwest breezes tonight at 5-15mph. Overnight low temperature will dip back into the middle to upper 20s with a morning wind chill in the upper 10s.

Overall, there will be a noticeable cool down on Monday with high dropping temperatures into the lower 40s. Lots of sunshine for the start of the week, but cooler air will be place. It won’t last too long as we’ll quickly rebound into the lower 50s by Tuesday then middle to upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

We stay in a quiet pattern until Thursday evening when our next storm system rolls in. That system looks to bring rain to the area late Thursday or even part of Friday. The timing will become more certain as we get closer, but temperatures should be warmer than average during that time with just a rain chance.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller