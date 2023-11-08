What We’re Tracking

Cooler weather ahead

Passing clouds Thursday

Mainly dry for several more days

The colder weather starts settling in tonight as our temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s. The sky should clear out for much of the night, but expect some scattered clouds to return by the early part of Thursday.

While we’ll all be feeling the cooler weather for the last half of the week with highs near 60°, that’s a lot closer to average for this time of the year. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s straight through the weekend with highs gradually warming into the middle 60s.

Our quiet pattern sticks around and the next week will be dry with little to no rain chances expected throughout the week even with that front passing through on Wednesday. Our only slim chance at rain looks to be late Saturday and into Sunday. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while longer, so enjoy the pleasant conditions while we have them!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller