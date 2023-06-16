KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coors Light is always finding creative ways to promote Patrick Mahomes.

Because the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback can’t advertise alcohol directly, Coors finds different ways for Mahomes to be the face of their brand.

In 2022, they came out with the Coors Light flashlight; this summer, they are showcasing the Coors Light Bear, not beer.

The promo shows a brown bear and Mahomes spending quality time together like cooking on the grill, sitting on the couch watching TV and of course, on the golf course.

“It’s the perfect bear to hang out with after a long day,” the promo states.

The Coors Light Bear is 0% alcohol which makes it safe for Mahomes to advertise.

“When I’m on the golf course, I always need my Coors Light Bear,” Mahomes said in a statement. “It’s great to work with one of my favorite brands, especially during the off-season when I can really find a moment to chill.”

“It’s no secret how much I love Coors Light Bear,” Mahomes said. “From kicking back after a long day, to finding a moment of chill on the golf course, I always enjoy time with Coors Light Bear.”

The Coors Light Bear is (in real life) a bear-shaped golf club cover as part of Coors Light’s most recent merch drop.

The brand released a limited number of bear club covers that started on June 15th to June 18th and on June 25th at 11 a.m. CT at shop.CoorsLight.com for $15, while supplies last.

Fans can also enter to win a bear club cover signed by Mahomes from June 15th to July 11th by entering at CoorsLight.com/bear.

All proceeds go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Click here to watch the promo.