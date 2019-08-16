“Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser raising money for Special Olympics of Kansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dunkin donuts police.jpg-large_286919

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement are raising money for the Special Olympics of Kansas by hanging out on the roof of a Dunkin’ Donuts. Members of the Topeka Police, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol showed up for the 2nd annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event.

In honor of the event, Dunkin’ of Kansas donated $1,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics of Kansas. Dunkin’ also released a glazed red and white doughnut called “The Champion” in honor of the fundraiser.

The fundraiser is going from 6 am to 11 am at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 4009 SW 21st Street in Topeka. Anyone who donates will get a coupon for a free doughnut.

The annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Kansas is HAPPENING RIGHT NOW at the Dunkin' Donuts near 21st and Gage.

Posted by James Ryan KSNT on Friday, August 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories