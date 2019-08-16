“Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser raising money for Special Olympics of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement are raising money for the Special Olympics of Kansas by hanging out on the roof of a Dunkin’ Donuts. Members of the Topeka Police, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol showed up for the 2nd annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event.

In honor of the event, Dunkin’ of Kansas donated $1,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics of Kansas. Dunkin’ also released a glazed red and white doughnut called “The Champion” in honor of the fundraiser.

The fundraiser is going from 6 am to 11 am at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 4009 SW 21st Street in Topeka. Anyone who donates will get a coupon for a free doughnut.