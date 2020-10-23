Coronavirus cases causes cancelations for 3 local high school football games

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus is now leading to high school football games being cancelled across the state.

Highland Park’s Thursday evening game was canceled after a student tested positive, but a spokesperson for the district said the entire team is now doing remote learning to keep other students safe.

Jefferson West High had a student test positive two weeks ago. Then after contact tracing, a total of around 80 students and 2 staff members are in quarantine, which caused them to cancel their Friday night game against Holton.

Bishop Ward also canceled their game against Hayden after coronavirus concerns.

KSNT News reached out to the Kansas State High School Activities Association to see if they were seeing cancelations across the state. They said right now 25 out of 319 schools are not playing football.