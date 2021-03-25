Coronavirus cases going back up as community measures relax, rise in cases expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report released Thursday, March 25 is going in the wrong direction.

While still in the moderate category the rating in seven days has gone from two to seven.

The moderate category means the county has between 58 and 114 cases.

“We expected an increase in cases after Spring Break; it will be important now to keep an eye on whether the increase of cases in the previous week becomes a trend.“ Shawnee County Health Department, Public Health

The Shawnee County Community Dashboard dated March 22 reports 17 new cases, and 18 hospitalizations.

Since March of 2020, Shawnee County has reported 350 deaths.

The SCHD reports a “high increase of more than 25%,” compared to the previous week.