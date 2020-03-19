Coronavirus impact: Restaurants, bars, theaters in Shawnee County ordered to close at midnight until further notice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All bars, restaurants, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in Shawnee County are being ordered close, with some minor exceptions, until further notice.

This goes into effect at 12:01 a.m., Thursday, March 19.

There is an exception for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

Any such establishment may continue to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery food and beverage services.

The order notes how important it is for all the listed establishments to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.

This order does not allow for there to be any dine-in seating whatsoever at the establishments listed in the order.