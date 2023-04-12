TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday night, the Topeka City Council voted 7-2 in favor of the utility rate increase that has been up for debate now since December.

The latest ordinance will raise the monthly cost of water, wastewater and stormwater services by 9.85%.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller for District #1, was one of the seven who voted in favor of the proposed ordinance. She further explained the reasoning behind her decision to back the increase on the 27 News Morning show.

“Everybody wants to be able to go turn the water on and have fresh water right at that moment,” Hiller said.

The city is citing ongoing water system issues, rising inflation rates, and debt for the increase in rates.

“You can call it improvements, but we now have, not only the steady regular maintenance and service, but replacement of original pipes that just wear out over time,” Hiller said. “It’s absolutely necessary.”

She applauded the work of the city manager and staff that worked to reach an agreement on this ordinance.

“There has been an arrangement out of some reshuffling to have more money available for bill-assistance for people who cannot afford their water bills and other expenses.”

Councilwoman Hiller also commented on the proposed Land Bank Program, as well as the “Changing our Culture” Property Maintenance Initiative Hiller has spear-headed with Councilwoman for District Two, Christina Valdivia-Alcalá.

